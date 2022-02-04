Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

This weekend marks 30 years since deadly plane crash in Evansville

This weekend marks 30 years since the deadly C-130 plane crash in Evansville.
This weekend marks 30 years since the deadly C-130 plane crash in Evansville.(WFIE)
By Tanner Holbrook
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This weekend will mark 30 years since an Evansville tragedy.

On February 6, 1992, a C-130 plane, doing touch and goes, crashed into what was then Drury Inn and JoJo’s restaurant.

The aircraft took off from a National Guard base near Louisville around 9 a.m. that morning and crashed in Evansville about 50 minutes later.

Jay Zimmer reported on the crash for WFIE back then. He’s now the news director at WIKY.

He tell us he was one of the first reporters on scene there.

He says it was a morning he’ll never forget.

“Most people talk about the smoke, “Zimmer said. “I remember getting to the immediate area and seeing everything on fire. There was just fire everywhere. There was debris burning in the yard. JoJo’s is on fire. It was in terrible condition.”

As Zimmer reported, the plane stalled while turning and crashed.

We reported the Air Force paid over $36 million in claims from the crash.

16 people lost their lives that day.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hours before showtime, Morgan Wallen show called off in Evansville
Ice Storm Warning
Overturned semi in Posey County Thursday morning.
Ice and snow falls throughout Tri-State
Power outages grow as ice and snow fall in Tri-State
Fire on S. Evans
Crews called to fully engulfed fire in Evansville

Latest News

Ind. reports 231 new COVID cases in Vanderburgh Co.
Green River District reports 9 new COVID deaths, 1,437 cases since Tues.
Firefighters put out garage fire in Evansville
Crews respond to Evansville trailer fire
No one hurt in Thursday mobile home fire in Evansville