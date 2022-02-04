This weekend marks 30 years since deadly plane crash in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This weekend will mark 30 years since an Evansville tragedy.

On February 6, 1992, a C-130 plane, doing touch and goes, crashed into what was then Drury Inn and JoJo’s restaurant.

The aircraft took off from a National Guard base near Louisville around 9 a.m. that morning and crashed in Evansville about 50 minutes later.

Jay Zimmer reported on the crash for WFIE back then. He’s now the news director at WIKY.

He tell us he was one of the first reporters on scene there.

He says it was a morning he’ll never forget.

“Most people talk about the smoke, “Zimmer said. “I remember getting to the immediate area and seeing everything on fire. There was just fire everywhere. There was debris burning in the yard. JoJo’s is on fire. It was in terrible condition.”

As Zimmer reported, the plane stalled while turning and crashed.

We reported the Air Force paid over $36 million in claims from the crash.

16 people lost their lives that day.

