EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wind chills dropping into the single digits early. This morning...snow early...accumulation up to 1/2-inch. This afternoon...becoming mostly sunny and cold with high temps mid-20s. Tonight, clear, and colder as lows drop to 3-degrees.

Saturday, sunny but cold as high temps remain in the mid-20s. Saturday night, mostly clear with lows near 10-degrees.

Sunday, mostly sunny and warmer as high temps climb into the mid to upper 30s.

