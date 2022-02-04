Birthday Club
Snow Early

14 First Alert 2/4
By Byron Douglas
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wind chills dropping into the single digits early. This morning...snow early...accumulation up to 1/2-inch. This afternoon...becoming mostly sunny and cold with high temps mid-20s. Tonight, clear, and colder as lows drop to 3-degrees.

Saturday, sunny but cold as high temps remain in the mid-20s. Saturday night, mostly clear with lows near 10-degrees.

Sunday, mostly sunny and warmer as high temps climb into the mid to upper 30s.

