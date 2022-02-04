Reitz girls basketball wins first sectional victory in nine years

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - While it may have taken longer than anticipated, the Reitz girls basketball program has turned a corner.

“We just told ourselves that we aren’t going to let Reitz keep going down that hole and we’re going to be the reason it’s going to keep climbing,” senior guard Alyssa Haynes said.

On Tuesday, the Panthers’ 72-33 win over Harrison in the first round of sectionals was their first postseason win since the 2012-13 season. The victory brought them to 10-10 on the season, notching the program’s first double-digit win season in 19 years.

“These girls have really just bought in,” head coach Gary Loveless said. “I really feel like this week they’re buying in even more.”

[HIGHLIGHTS: Reitz vs. Harrison]

Loveless took over the program in 2017. He said the seniors who helped turn the program around started in the Junior Panther program, and now they are starting to reap the benefits.

“We were tired of Reitz being dragged through the mud by every single name out there,” Haynes said. “Everybody used to think, ‘Reitz, this is an easy game,’ now they’re scouting us.”

Powerhouse college programs like Indiana have even started to notice the Panther talent. Loveless said, more importantly, the community support has been crucial to boosting confidence in his players.

“It’s Reitz nation. Something we’ve been waiting for, they’ve been waiting for us,” Loveless said. “They’ve turned out to our last couple home games, and our last couple of home games have been outstanding. To see the crowd here, the atmosphere that they’ve created.”

“The sky is the limit for us, we don’t want to stop,” Haynes said. “It was one of my personal goals in my high school career to make it to the finals in sectionals. Seeing my coaches faces light up, the happiness on their faces will forever be in our hearts.”

The Lady Panthers are scheduled to square off against Central in the sectional semifinals at Harrison High School on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

