Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield: Phase 1 of debris cleanup complete

Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield: Phase 1 of debris cleanup complete
By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Almost two months after the deadly storms, Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield says the first phase of debris cleanup is complete.

Whitfield says most victims are still staying with friends and family, or in trailers at Pennyrile State Park.

Although this week’s winter storms put cleanup efforts on pause, Whitfield says the county will be ready for the next step once the snow melts.

“We’re to the point now where we’ve finished the first pass,” Whitfield said. “Which means they’ve gone through all the areas at least once to pick up debris, which is a message I need to get out, we’ve finished the first pass, so now we’re really pushing our volunteers to get back out to push up the rest of the debris.”

Whitfield says by the end of the second phase, cleanup crews hope to have all of the debris cleared out so that communities can begin to rebuild.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.



