Gibson Southern girls basketball advances to 3A sectional semifinals

FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson Southern girls basketball team pulled off a 66-46 defeat over Boonville to advance to the IHSAA Class 3A sectional semifinals.

The last time the Titans were crowned sectional champions was in 2019, which is the same year they went on a 19-game winning streak under head coach Kyle Brasher.

“It’s vitally important to come out ready to go because one misstep and you’re gone,” Brasher said. “The girls came out ready from the jump and we’re ready to see how long we can keep this going.”

The Lady Titans are now 16-7 on the season after their win on Tuesday. The team said they give a lot of credit to their defensive effort and hope to build off their momentum.

“Our defense has really improved throughout the year,” junior wing Ava Weisheit said. “I think that’s one of our strong suits for sure.”

Gibson Southern will take on Bosse (0-23) in the semifinals. If the Titans win, they will take on either Heritage Hills (12-9) or Memorial (20-4).

“We understand that it’s still an uphill climb,” Brasher said. “We just got to make sure we stay focused, stick to the game plan, and see what happens.”

The Titans will host Bosse on Saturday at 6 p.m.

