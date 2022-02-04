Frigid Saturday, milder Sunday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -All snow and wintry precip departed the Tri-State on Friday. Skies will slowly clear overnight and lows will drop into the single digits on Saturday morning. Wind chills will land near zero early. Mostly sunny skies on Saturday, but highs will only climb into the middle 20s. Another clear and cold night Saturday with lows dipping into the low teens by Sunday morning. Winds will shift around to the southwest and help push temps above freezing on Sunday afternoon. A dry and cold period for the first part of next week. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will rise into the lower 30s and lows will again plummet into the low 20s and teens. Milder air works in from Wednesday through Friday as highs climb into the low to middle 40s. Slight chance for snow Thursday night-early Friday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.