Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Firefighters put out garage fire in Evansville

(MGN)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a garage fire Friday morning.

It happened in the 1600 block of South Kentucky Avenue around 8:45 a.m.

Officials say several motorists called 911 when passing the structure.

They say firefighters put it out in about 10 minutes.

There were no injuries reported.

Authorities tell us that the garage was on a vacant property and there was evidence of homeless people inside.

However, they say no one was found when firefighters arrived.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hours before showtime, Morgan Wallen show called off in Evansville
Ice Storm Warning
Overturned semi in Posey County Thursday morning.
Ice and snow falls throughout Tri-State
Power outages grow as ice and snow fall in Tri-State
Fire on S. Evans
Crews called to fully engulfed fire in Evansville

Latest News

Ind. reports 231 new COVID cases in Vanderburgh Co.
This weekend marks 30 years since the deadly C-130 plane crash in Evansville.
This weekend marks 30 years since deadly plane crash in Evansville
Green River District reports 9 new COVID deaths, 1,437 cases since Tues.
Crews respond to Evansville trailer fire
No one hurt in Thursday mobile home fire in Evansville