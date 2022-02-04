Firefighters put out garage fire in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a garage fire Friday morning.

It happened in the 1600 block of South Kentucky Avenue around 8:45 a.m.

Officials say several motorists called 911 when passing the structure.

They say firefighters put it out in about 10 minutes.

There were no injuries reported.

Authorities tell us that the garage was on a vacant property and there was evidence of homeless people inside.

However, they say no one was found when firefighters arrived.

