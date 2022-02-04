Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

EPD: Suspect shot and killed during hostage situation

Police responding to hostage situation on Fairlawn Circle
Police responding to hostage situation on Fairlawn Circle(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman and Jordan Yaney
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police were called to a hostage situation Friday.

14 News had a call come into our news room just after 11 a.m.

A caller told us we needed to get to Fairlawn Circle because there was a hostage situation. The caller then hung up.

Fearing the caller could be the person involved, we called 911.

About 40 minutes later, we checked in with dispatch. They tell us after our call, they heard from the possible suspect as well as many other agencies the suspect called.

We could see an ambulance on scene and counted at least 10 EPD cars and many armed officers.

Police say shortly after they arrived on scene, they were able to remove several children from the home, but the woman was taken to a back room by the suspect.

Shortly after noon, we heard a gunshot and then saw a woman being taken away in tears.

Officers say the suspect was threatening her with a knife and “forced their hand to neutralize him.”

They confirm the suspect was shot and killed.

His name has not yet been released.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hours before showtime, Morgan Wallen show called off in Evansville
Ice Storm Warning
Overturned semi in Posey County Thursday morning.
Ice and snow falls throughout Tri-State
Power outages grow as ice and snow fall in Tri-State
Fire on S. Evans
Crews called to fully engulfed fire in Evansville

Latest News

USI Board of Trustees meeting set to potentially vote on D1 athletics decision
USI Board of Trustees meeting set to potentially vote on D1 athletics decision
KSP investigation shuts down Highway 109 in Providence
Ind. reports 231 new COVID cases in Vanderburgh Co.
This weekend marks 30 years since the deadly C-130 plane crash in Evansville.
This weekend marks 30 years since deadly plane crash in Evansville