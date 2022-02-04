EPD: Suspect shot and killed during hostage situation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police were called to a hostage situation Friday.

14 News had a call come into our news room just after 11 a.m.

A caller told us we needed to get to Fairlawn Circle because there was a hostage situation. The caller then hung up.

Fearing the caller could be the person involved, we called 911.

About 40 minutes later, we checked in with dispatch. They tell us after our call, they heard from the possible suspect as well as many other agencies the suspect called.

We could see an ambulance on scene and counted at least 10 EPD cars and many armed officers.

Police say shortly after they arrived on scene, they were able to remove several children from the home, but the woman was taken to a back room by the suspect.

Shortly after noon, we heard a gunshot and then saw a woman being taken away in tears.

Officers say the suspect was threatening her with a knife and “forced their hand to neutralize him.”

They confirm the suspect was shot and killed.

His name has not yet been released.

