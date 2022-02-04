Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Dubois County taking on severe weather

Dubois County taking on severe weather
By Mitchell Carter
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Dubois County is working through the closings of schools and businesses as ice accumulates.

Huntingburg, Jasper and Ferdinand specifically experienced rainfall on Thursday morning, but it quickly turned to frozen rain as morning turned into afternoon.

Schools in Dubois County kept their students at home for a day of virtual learning in place of the classroom, and some factories were even reported to have closed early.

Non-essential workers in the area stayed home for the most part, but essential workers such as postal carriers and city crews carried on business as usual.

“We’ve got such a great crew,” said Huntingburg Mayor Steve Schwinghamer of the street crews, “all of the departments have great guys. They’re working for the city itself, and for everybody that lives here.”

When asked about delivering mail in inclement weather, Huntingburg Postmaster Brandon Brosmer said that, “We’re delivering for America. When it’s ice like this, you can clean your driveways off, but it’s gonna be slick again ten minutes from now. So it does definitely create a challenge.”

Citizens in Dubois County should continue exercising extreme caution while navigating roads, and if one can stay at home, that’s the best option.

For news about closures and cancellations in your area, click here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closings and delays
Schools and businesses announce cancelations ahead of winter storm
Ice Storm Warning
Alert Day WFIE
Disruptive Ice Storm and bitter cold temps Thursday-Friday
CenterPoint Energy and Kenergy gives tips in case of power outages
Overturned semi in Posey County Thursday morning.
Ice and snow falls throughout Tri-State

Latest News

A look at Highway 41 N Thursday afternoon
A look at Highway 41 N Thursday afternoon
Home destroyed by fire in Evansville
Home destroyed by fire in Evansville
Officials with Union County Animal Control are offering tips on protecting your pets and...
Union County Animal Control offering tips on protecting animals in winter storms
Multiple agencies were on scene of a tree that had fallen on top of a car along the 200 block...
Tree falls on top of vehicle in Greenville