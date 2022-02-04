Dubois County taking on severe weather

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Dubois County is working through the closings of schools and businesses as ice accumulates.

Huntingburg, Jasper and Ferdinand specifically experienced rainfall on Thursday morning, but it quickly turned to frozen rain as morning turned into afternoon.

Schools in Dubois County kept their students at home for a day of virtual learning in place of the classroom, and some factories were even reported to have closed early.

Non-essential workers in the area stayed home for the most part, but essential workers such as postal carriers and city crews carried on business as usual.

“We’ve got such a great crew,” said Huntingburg Mayor Steve Schwinghamer of the street crews, “all of the departments have great guys. They’re working for the city itself, and for everybody that lives here.”

When asked about delivering mail in inclement weather, Huntingburg Postmaster Brandon Brosmer said that, “We’re delivering for America. When it’s ice like this, you can clean your driveways off, but it’s gonna be slick again ten minutes from now. So it does definitely create a challenge.”

Citizens in Dubois County should continue exercising extreme caution while navigating roads, and if one can stay at home, that’s the best option.

For news about closures and cancellations in your area, click here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.