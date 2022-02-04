Birthday Club
Day School junior Tyler Myers crowned Week 4 Hoops Live POTW

By Tamar Sher
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Day School junior Tyler Myers was named the Hoops Live Player of the Week on Thursday, receiving 28,227 votes.

On Friday, Myers had 38 points in the Eagles’ 79-74 win over Wood Memorial.

[HIGHLIGHTS: Wood Memorial vs. Day School]

Myers now ranks third on Evansville’s all-time high school basketball scoring list with 1,822 points, passing North and Purdue legend Bob Ford.

Day School is scheduled to play at Eastern Greene on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

