Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Witnesses pull man out of car moments before train hits it

Witnesses pulled a man out of his car moments before Amtrak train hit Wednesday evening in...
Witnesses pulled a man out of his car moments before Amtrak train hit Wednesday evening in Springfield, Illinois.(WICS via CNN Newsource)
By WICS Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) - A car in Springfield, Illinois, was crushed by a train at a railroad crossing Wednesday evening.

It happened when the driver’s vehicle got stuck on snowy tracks.

When an Amtrak train started approaching, bystanders tried to push the car out of the way.

They couldn’t get that done in time, but they did get the driver out of the car before the train hit.

No injuries were reported in the accident, and authorities did not issue any citations.

Copyright 2022 WICS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closings and delays
Schools and businesses announce cancelations ahead of winter storm
Alert Day WFIE
Disruptive Ice Storm and bitter cold temps Thursday-Friday
CenterPoint Energy and Kenergy gives tips in case of power outages
Victim identified in Owensboro murder investigation
Arrest made in Owensboro murder
ISP: Suspect in murder investigation found dead in Gibson Co.

Latest News

A home was massively damaged during a U.S. raid in Syria. Officials said a top Islamic State...
Biden says Islamic State leader killed during US raid in Syria
Gov. Andy Beshear
WATCH: Gov. Beshear providing winter storm update
Severe winter weather has contributed to accidents in Champaign, Ill., on Thursday.
RAW: Jackknifed semis, crashes seen during winter storm
This 2021 photo provided by the family shows Doug Olson of Pleasanton, Calif., in Bend, Ore. In...
Doctors: Cancer patients cured a decade after gene therapy