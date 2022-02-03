Winter storm winds down Friday, bitter cold weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow coated the Tri-State on Thursday as forecast. Precip will gradually change over to snow Thursday night and taper off on Friday. Generally, 1-2″ of additional snow expected, with heavier amounts north of I-64 and lesser amounts of snow across Western Kentucky. Temperatures will plunge to 20 degrees overnight, and only rise into the upper 20s on Friday. The snow pack on the ground will help keep temperatures below freezing through Saturday. Saturday morning will be the coldest with a low of 10 as skies clear. Sunny and cold Saturday afternoon with a high of 28. Sunday will start in the teens, but temps should push above freezing for a few hours in the afternoon. Frigid temps linger for Monday and Tuesday next week before we break out into the mid 40s Wednesday and Thursday. No rain or snow expected.

