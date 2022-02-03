White Flag issued in Daviess Co. due cold temperatures

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County has declared Thursday through Tuesday night White Flag nights due to forecasted cold air temperature.

According to National Weather Service, a White Flag is declared when the temperature or wind chill is 15 degrees or lower.

The Daniel Pitino at 501 Walnut Street in Owensboro and St. Benedict’s at 1001 W 7th Street in Owensboro homeless shelters may not currently be at capacity.

If capacity is exceeded during this impending cold weather event, officials say Owensboro Christian Church (OCC) will be open as a warming center, offering bedding from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 a.m.

If a warming center is required, the following transportation options are available:

1. Monday-Friday: Owensboro Transit System bus route, FREE for White Flag shelterees (two bus stops near Owensboro Christian Church).

2. Saturday or Sunday: a van will pick up those seeking shelter from Daniel Pitino Shelter and transport them to Owensboro Christian Church (Saturday: 5:45 P.M, Sunday: 6:15 P.M.)

3. Self-transport to the warming shelter anytime 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. White Flag nights. The White Flag shelter entrance will be between OCC entrances “C” and “D” on the New Hartford Rd side.

Officials say families, women and women with children should contact the Daniel Pitino Shelter (270-688-9000) and men should contact St. Benedict’s (270 541-1003) to inquire if the warming center is in operation, or if there are available bed spaces within one of the existing shelters.

Due to COVID, all protective measures (social distancing, masks, handwashing, quarantine) will be strictly enforced. Officials say there is an area pre-designated for quarantine if required.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.