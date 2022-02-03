Birthday Club
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Watch: Ice pulls large tree branch down in Dawson Springs

Ice pulls large tree branch down in Dawson Springs
Ice pulls large tree branch down in Dawson Springs
By Jill Lyman
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - The ice forming on trees is weighing heavy, and there have been reports of trees or branches coming down.

Douglas Koon shared video with us of a large branch crashing down in Dawson Springs.

He says no people or animals were hurt, but he’s bummed he lost part of his tree.

It fell near Koon’s turkeys, chickens, and ducks. He says they were stressed out, but safe.

Ice pulls large tree branch down in Dawson Springs

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

