Watch: Ice pulls large tree branch down in Dawson Springs

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - The ice forming on trees is weighing heavy, and there have been reports of trees or branches coming down.

Douglas Koon shared video with us of a large branch crashing down in Dawson Springs.

He says no people or animals were hurt, but he’s bummed he lost part of his tree.

It fell near Koon’s turkeys, chickens, and ducks. He says they were stressed out, but safe.

Ice pulls large tree branch down in Dawson Springs (Source: Douglas Koon)

