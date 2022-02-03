Thursday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Ice moving through the Tri-State and snow follows today.

We’re live in the 14 First Alert Interceptor getting a look at those roads. Officials this morning say stay home if you can but if you need to get out, be very careful.

Authorities are still looking into if ice was a cause of a train hitting a car overnight in Henderson. Officials say the driver was taken to the hospital.

Ice coating power lines and tree branches are leaving many without power, but crews say they’ll be trying to work as fast as possible.

Many schools like the EVSC, Warrick, Gibson, Daviess and Hopkins Schools are closed and many are learning virtually.

