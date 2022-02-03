Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Tesla recalls over 800K vehicles for seat belt chime problem

FILE - This photo shows a sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store on Feb. 9, 2019,...
FILE - This photo shows a sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store on Feb. 9, 2019, in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:15 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla is recalling more than 817,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the seat belt reminder chimes may not sound when the vehicles are started and the driver hasn’t buckled up.

Documents posted Thursday by safety regulators say the recall covers the 2021 and 2022 Model S sedan and Model X SUV.

Also included are the 2017 through 2022 Model 3 sedan and 2020 through 2022 Model Y SUV.

Federal laws require the chimes to sound when vehicles are started, and the sound stops when front belts are buckled.

The documents say the problem happens only if the driver left the vehicle in the previous drive cycle while the chime was sounding.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closings and delays
Schools and businesses announce cancelations ahead of winter storm
Alert Day WFIE
Disruptive Ice Storm and bitter cold temps Thursday-Friday
CenterPoint Energy and Kenergy gives tips in case of power outages
Victim identified in Owensboro murder investigation
Arrest made in Owensboro murder
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb
New INDOT website shows Ind. road conditions

Latest News

Overturned semi in Posey County Thursday morning.
Ice moving through Tri-State with snow to follow
Major health insurance companies are raking in record profits while insurance gets more...
Insurance rates skyrocket as companies make record profits
Kentucky State Police on road conditions - 6:30 a.m.
Kentucky State Police on road conditions - 6:30 a.m.
Ice moving through Tri-State with snow to follow.
Ice moving through Tri-State with snow to follow