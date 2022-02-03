RiverValley Behavioral Health in Owensboro awarded $180K grant

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro nonprofit, RiverValley Behavioral Health, was awarded a $180,000 grant from Kentucky Opioid Response Effort.

Officials say they will use that money to expand substance abuse services in homeless shelters over the next year.

Throughout the COVID pandemic, they say staff at RiverValley Behavioral Health have taken necessary measures to ensure the continuity of services for those in need.

They say they increased the capacity and outreach of their 24/7 Mobile Crisis Team, which responds to adults and children who are experiencing a behavioral health or substance use crisis.

Since its implementation in August 2020, officials say the Mobile Crisis Team has received over 1,000 dispatches and is now averaging 85 runs per month.

