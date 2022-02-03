Power outages grow as ice and snow fall in Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some people in the Tri-State are dealing with power outages as more ice forms.

Click here to see CenterPoint outages. Around 11:30 a.m., about 350 customers didn’t have power.

You can see Kenergy outages here. So far, crews are working to restore power to several hundred customers. In our area, an outage in Webster County is impacting about 380 customers.

At last check, there were no outages in Owensboro. You can see OMU’s outage map here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.