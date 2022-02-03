Birthday Club
Police investigating abandoned animal situation in Evansville

By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 5:52 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police are investigating an abandoned animal situation.

Police reports show officers found several animals left in a burned-down home on East Michigan.

The report says one of the animals died.

We reported earlier this month a space heater started the fire.

We’ll be following up with police later today.

