Police investigating abandoned animal situation in Evansville
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 5:52 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police are investigating an abandoned animal situation.
Police reports show officers found several animals left in a burned-down home on East Michigan.
The report says one of the animals died.
We reported earlier this month a space heater started the fire.
We’ll be following up with police later today.
