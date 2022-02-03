Person hurt after train hits car in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials are looking to see if ice was a factor in a train hitting a car in Henderson overnight.

It happened just after 1 a.m. on the tracks on Washington Street.

That’s near Atkinson and South McKinley Streets.

Authorities say the driver was taken to the hospital. We’re checking on a condition right now.

Officials say the car got stuck on the tracks before it was hit.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.