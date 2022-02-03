Person hurt after train hits car in Henderson
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 5:25 AM CST
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials are looking to see if ice was a factor in a train hitting a car in Henderson overnight.
It happened just after 1 a.m. on the tracks on Washington Street.
That’s near Atkinson and South McKinley Streets.
Authorities say the driver was taken to the hospital. We’re checking on a condition right now.
Officials say the car got stuck on the tracks before it was hit.
