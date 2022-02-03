NEEDTOBREATHE coming to Victory Threatre

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - NEEDTOBREATHE have announced an intimate acoustic tour of North America, including a show at the Victory Theatre in Evansville on May 15th.

Patrick Droney will provide support on all dates. Pre-sale tickets will be available to The Insiders Fan Club beginning, February 4, and general on sale begins next Friday, February 11 at 10:00 a.m.

“The success of the acoustic tours over the years has been one of the biggest surprises of our career,” shared NEEDTOBREATHE frontman Bear Rinehart. “The intimacy and conversation that takes place in these beautiful theaters has been a pretty magical experience for us as a band. So much of our music was written and recorded acoustically in a living room, and with two new albums to pull from, we want to bring that experience to you again.”

