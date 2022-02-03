National Signing Day 2022: Six Gibson Southern athletes sign to play college sports

FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WFIE) - Wednesday was National Signing Day for college football programs around the country.

Six athletes from Gibson Southern High School signed to play at the next level.

State football champions Rory Heltsley, Cade Virgin and Levi Dickerson all signed to continue their football careers.

Heltsley and Virgin both signed to play at the University of Indianapolis.

”We’re excited to get up to UIndy,” Heltsley said. “Today after finalizing, we get to talk more, we get to get our rooms and schedule eventually. From here on, everything starts.”

”The culture of the program is a win-now culture,” Virgin said. “I’m going to be able to use my talents right away.”

Dickerson committed to play for the South Dakota School of Mines program.

”Gibson Southern was a great school,” Dickerson said. “I owe it all to my coaches and my fellow players. They are definitely a big part of who I am.”

Titans’ star kicker, Christopher Spear, signed the dotted line to play soccer at the University of St. Francis.

From the baseball program, Colton Okes signed with Wabash Valley College and the 6-foot-4 pitcher Justin Stimpson will play at Rand Lake College.

