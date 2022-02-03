ISP provides tips for driving on icy roads

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Icy roads can make driving both dangerous and scary. It can be hard to know what to do at that moment when you’re losing control of the wheel.

So, how do you handle it? Indiana State Police Sgt. Todd Ringle talked with 14 News to provide some tips.

“Make sure you don’t use your cruise control, but when you are driving, and you start to lose control, all you need to remember is to take your foot off of the accelerator,” he said.

Ringle says bad crashes happen when drivers panic and slam on the brakes. He actually says in most cases, your brakes won’t help much at all.

“If you can remember to tap on your brakes, that’s okay, if you have a vehicle that doesn’t have anti-lock brakes,” Ringle said. “The vast majority of the vehicles on highways have anti-lock brakes. The last thing you want to do with anti-lock brakes is pump the brakes.”

Ringle says the best thing to do if you start sliding, is to work with your vehicle and not against it.

“For example, let’s say the back end of your vehicle is sliding to the right, all you have to do is steer towards that skid or slide,” Ringle said. “A lot of times you’re only going to move your steering wheel a quarter of a way, if you steer too much you’ll overcorrect.”

If you do slide and completely lose control, Ringle says move your car if you can. If not, stay put with your seatbelt on.

That’s all worst-case scenarios, you can prevent it with tips we all know. Take it slow, keep a longer distance than normal, and stay home if you can.

“Right now we’re telling people to stay home tomorrow,” Ringle said. “We know the roadways are going to be dangerous. Driving in icy conditions is probably the worst driving condition that you can actually be in, and we don’t tell people to stay home very often.”

As for getting stuck in the snow, Ringle says that’s where an emergency car kit comes in handy.

He says to keep things like a shovel, kitty litter for traction, and a scraper in your vehicle during the winter months.

