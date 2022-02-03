Indiana native takes quest for gold to Beijing

INDIANA (WFIE) - The opening ceremony of the 2022 Beijing Olympics is set for Friday morning, and in attendance will be Indiana native Nick Goepper.

Beijing is nearly 7,000 miles from home for Goepper.

The freestyle skier flew to China on Sunday, landing at midnight, just in time to ring in the Lunar New Year.

This is Goepper’s first trip to China, but it’s not to his first trip to the Winter Olympics. It’s his third.

“This was my goal,” said Goepper, “and I worked hard for it, so it feels like it is suppose to happen.”

Not even the coronavirus pandemic could stop his goal of gold, as Goepper made the most of what the pandemic had to offer.

“It’s been a bit frustrating with jumping through lots of hoops,” says Goepper, “and testing and quarantining and stuff.”

Goepper says it hasn’t all been bad, though.

“Once the pandemic started,” says Goepper, “we no longer had to wait in line. Anywhere.”

Restrictions around the world made for some pretty bare slopes, which cleared the way for this three-time Olympian to train.

“We still got the privilege of traveling and competing and training,” says Goepper, “just without all the people.”

These Winter Games will be much different than Goepper’s 2018 run in Pyeongchang.

I witnessed his silver-medal performance in the mountains of South Korea. Not even a second-place finish was enough for Goepper.

So he made it his goal to come back to the Winter Olympics.

While people back home in Indiana will be rooting for him, Goepper has some rooting of his own to do while he is overseas.

That’s because this Olympian is a big Bengals fan.

Goepper says if the Bengals bring home the Lombardi on Super Bowl Sunday, and he brings home a gold, that will be the true win.

The best way to stay up-to-date with his journey in Beijing is through his Instagram, according to Goepper.

He is set to compete in the big air and slopestyle competitions in February. You also watch Goepper compete on NBC as the Olympics get underway.

