Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Ice Storm Warning

2/2 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
2/2 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
By Byron Douglas
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 2:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ice Storm Warning until 6:00 a.m. Friday. Expect worsening road conditions and travel disruptions due to freezing rain. Freezing rain mixing with sleet during the morning. Freezing rain, sleet, and snow during the afternoon with temps falling into the mid to upper 20s. Ice accumulation 1/4 to 1/2 of an inch possible. Snow and sleet accumulation 1 to 3-inches through tonight. Tonight, snow early, windy, and cold. Low temps in the upper teens.

Friday, wind chills dropping into the single digits during the morning. Scattered snow early, becoming mostly sunny and cold with high temps mid-20s.

Saturday, sunny but cold as high temps remain in the mid-20s. Saturday night, mostly clear with lows near 10-degrees.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closings and delays
Schools and businesses announce cancelations ahead of winter storm
Alert Day WFIE
Disruptive Ice Storm and bitter cold temps Thursday-Friday
CenterPoint Energy and Kenergy gives tips in case of power outages
Victim identified in Owensboro murder investigation
Arrest made in Owensboro murder
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb
New INDOT website shows Ind. road conditions

Latest News

Alert Day WFIE
Disruptive Ice Storm and bitter cold temps Thursday-Friday
14 First Alert Interceptor shows Wednesday night road conditions
14 First Alert Interceptor shows Wednesday night road conditions
14 First Alert 2/2 at 10pm
14 First Alert 2/2 at 10pm
How to sign up on 14 News weather closing list
How to sign up on 14 News weather closing list