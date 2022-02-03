EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ice Storm Warning until 6:00 a.m. Friday. Expect worsening road conditions and travel disruptions due to freezing rain. Freezing rain mixing with sleet during the morning. Freezing rain, sleet, and snow during the afternoon with temps falling into the mid to upper 20s. Ice accumulation 1/4 to 1/2 of an inch possible. Snow and sleet accumulation 1 to 3-inches through tonight. Tonight, snow early, windy, and cold. Low temps in the upper teens.

Friday, wind chills dropping into the single digits during the morning. Scattered snow early, becoming mostly sunny and cold with high temps mid-20s.

Saturday, sunny but cold as high temps remain in the mid-20s. Saturday night, mostly clear with lows near 10-degrees.

