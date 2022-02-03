Ice moving through Tri-State with snow to follow.

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Ice continues to move through the Tri-State Thursday morning with snow expected to follow.

[Ice Storm Warning]

We are out in the 14 First Alert Interceptor, tracking road conditions.

Around 4 a.m., Sgt. Todd Ringle with Indiana State Police reported that roads in Vanderburgh County were stared to deteriorate on I-64, especially on bridges and overpasses.

He reported a tree had fallen in Warrick County and is blocking one westbound lane on I-64. We are now learning that the tree has been removed and all lanes are now open.

At 5 a.m., Sgt. Ringle reported a semi overturned on I-64 in Posey County at the four mile-marker. He says the driver is out of the vehicle.

Traffic is moving slowly through the area.

TRAFFIC ALERT:



This is the overturned semi on I-64 that @ISPEvansville has been updating us on.



This is at the 4mm in the westbound lanes.



The good news, officials say the driver has gotten out. @14News pic.twitter.com/ROngmhVH7T — Jessica Costello (@Jessica14News) February 3, 2022

State troopers are also reporting another crash on I-64 in Posey County at the 10 mile marker.

DRIVERS:



If you’re traveling on I-64 this morning, especially around Posey Co. PLEASE be careful.



That’s where a good portion of all of the slide-offs and accidents that we’ve seen have been.



Rain is still coming down and conditions will only worsen. @14News pic.twitter.com/jK25POzL7s — Jessica Costello (@Jessica14News) February 3, 2022

Just before 6:30 a.m., Indiana State Police started reporting that snow is falling near the Indiana-Illinois state line. They say I-64 is starting to become snow-covered while troopers in Pike County are starting to see ice cover I-69

Pike: Troopers are reporting ice is starting to cover I-69. pic.twitter.com/H9qXGXNtsW — Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) February 3, 2022

In Kentucky, Officials with state police tell us they haven’t seen any issues so far.

However, Trooper Corey King says they do expect that to change as the day goes on. He did say ice is starting to build up on the Trees in Daviess County.

Kentucky State Police on road conditions - 6:30 a.m.

With these slick conditions, area officials are asking you to stay home if you can. If you do have to get out, please be very cautious.

[ISP provides tips for driving on icy roads]

With the ice, we could see a large number of power outages. Check for updates on the outage maps below.

[CenterPoint Energy outage map]

[Kenergy Outage map]

Several schools, businesses and organizations have closed due to the winter weather.

Click here to view our closings list.

Sent us your winter weather pictures below.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.