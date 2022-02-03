Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Ice moving through Tri-State with snow to follow

Ice moving through Tri-State with snow to follow
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 5:37 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Ice continues to move through the Tri-State Thursday morning with snow expected to follow.

[Ice Storm Warning]

We are out in the 14 First Alert Interceptor, tracking road conditions.

Around 4 a.m., Sgt. Todd Ringle with Indiana State Police reported that roads in Vanderburgh County were stared to deteriorate on I-64, especially on bridges and overpasses.

He reported a tree had fallen in Warrick County and is blocking one westbound lane on I-64. We are now learning that the tree has been removed and all lanes are now open.

At 5 a.m., Sgt. Ringle reported a semi overturned on I-64 in Posey County at the four mile-marker. He says the driver is out of the vehicle.

Traffic is moving slowly through the area.

State troopers are also reporting another crash on I-64 in Posey County at the 10 mile marker.

Just before 6:30 a.m., Indiana State Police started reporting that snow is falling near the Indiana-Illinois state line. They say I-64 is starting to become snow-covered while troopers in Pike County are starting to see ice cover I-69

In Kentucky, Officials with state police tell us they haven’t seen any issues so far.

However, Trooper Corey King says they do expect that to change as the day goes on. He did say ice is starting to build up on the Trees in Daviess County.

Kentucky State Police on road conditions - 6:30 a.m.

With these slick conditions, area officials are asking you to stay home if you can. If you do have to get out, please be very cautious.

[ISP provides tips for driving on icy roads]

With the ice, we could see a large number of power outages. Check for updates on the outage maps below.

[CenterPoint Energy outage map]

[Kenergy Outage map]

Several schools, businesses and organizations have closed due to the winter weather.

Click here to view our closings list.

Sent us your winter weather pictures below.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closings and delays
Schools and businesses announce cancelations ahead of winter storm
Alert Day WFIE
Disruptive Ice Storm and bitter cold temps Thursday-Friday
CenterPoint Energy and Kenergy gives tips in case of power outages
Victim identified in Owensboro murder investigation
Arrest made in Owensboro murder
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb
New INDOT website shows Ind. road conditions

Latest News

Kentucky State Police on road conditions - 6:30 a.m.
Kentucky State Police on road conditions - 6:30 a.m.
Ice moving through Tri-State with snow to follow.
Ice moving through Tri-State with snow to follow
Police investigating an abandoned animal situation in Evansville.
Police investigating abandoned animal situation in Evansville
Person hurt after train hits car in Henderson.
Person hurt after train hits car in Henderson