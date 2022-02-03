Birthday Club
Hours before showtime, Morgan Wallen show called off in Evansville

(Dakota News Now)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Morgan Wallen show has been canceled at the Ford Center.

That’s according to Wallen’s Instagram page.

The kick off to his “The Dangerous Tour” was supposed to start at 7 p.m. in Evansville.

Wallen’s crew had already been in town setting up his stage.

Many upset fans have been trying to sell their tickets instead of driving to downtown Evansville on the snow and ice.

They’ve been listed for prices that range several hundred dollars.

Some out of town fans have already made their way to Evansville.

The post says tickets will still be valid for a rescheduled date of April 14.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

