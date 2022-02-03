Expect slick roads across Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Road conditions are dangerous late Thursday afternoon in parts of the Tri-State.

Main roads, like Highway 41 near the airport are partially clear, but most side roads remain snow and ice covered.

Here’s a look just after 4 p.m. Thursday:

Newscast recording

You can see a look at the a travel map on the Indiana state website. It shows Gibson County in red, meaning drivers should stay off the roads.

Thursday afternoon Indiana travel map (Ind. Dept. of Homeland Security)

In Kentucky, Webster County declared a local state of emergency Thursday. Drivers are urged to use caution if you must travel and to have an emergency plan in case of power outages.

Wednesday, Gov. Beshear issued a state of emergency in the commonwealth.

There are also thousands of power outages.

