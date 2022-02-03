Expect slick roads across Tri-State
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Road conditions are dangerous late Thursday afternoon in parts of the Tri-State.
Main roads, like Highway 41 near the airport are partially clear, but most side roads remain snow and ice covered.
Here’s a look just after 4 p.m. Thursday:
You can see a look at the a travel map on the Indiana state website. It shows Gibson County in red, meaning drivers should stay off the roads.
In Kentucky, Webster County declared a local state of emergency Thursday. Drivers are urged to use caution if you must travel and to have an emergency plan in case of power outages.
Wednesday, Gov. Beshear issued a state of emergency in the commonwealth.
There are also thousands of power outages.
