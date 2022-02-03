Birthday Club
Expect slick roads across Tri-State

A look at Highway 41 N Thursday afternoon
By Jill Lyman, Brady Williams and Robinson Miles
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Road conditions are dangerous late Thursday afternoon in parts of the Tri-State.

Main roads, like Highway 41 near the airport are partially clear, but most side roads remain snow and ice covered.

Here’s a look just after 4 p.m. Thursday:

You can see a look at the a travel map on the Indiana state website. It shows Gibson County in red, meaning drivers should stay off the roads.

Thursday afternoon Indiana travel map
Thursday afternoon Indiana travel map(Ind. Dept. of Homeland Security)

In Kentucky, Webster County declared a local state of emergency Thursday. Drivers are urged to use caution if you must travel and to have an emergency plan in case of power outages.

Wednesday, Gov. Beshear issued a state of emergency in the commonwealth.

There are also thousands of power outages.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

