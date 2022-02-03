Evansville Regional Airport facing multiple flight cancellations due to ice storm

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - All flights in and out of Evansville Regional Airport (EVV) have been canceled Thursday due to the ice storm.

Despite these cancellations, officials say the airport is open for business.

They say the main runway is open and in good condition, but cancellations are made at the discretion of each airline.

EVV officials are reminding travelers to check their website to connect with airlines, and to find the most up-to-date flight information.

