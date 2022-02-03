Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Crews respond to Evansville trailer fire

Crews respond to Evansville trailer fire
Crews respond to Evansville trailer fire(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms authorities were called to a trailer fire in Evansville on Thursday afternoon.

Dispatch says this happened on the 2400 block of Van Bibber Avenue.

Officials say the call originally came in around 4:16 p.m.

We have a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story.

We will update this article once more information is available.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closings and delays
Schools and businesses announce cancelations ahead of winter storm
Alert Day WFIE
Disruptive Ice Storm and bitter cold temps Thursday-Friday
CenterPoint Energy and Kenergy gives tips in case of power outages
Victim identified in Owensboro murder investigation
Arrest made in Owensboro murder
Ice Storm Warning

Latest News

A look at Highway 41 N Thursday afternoon
A look at Highway 41 N Thursday afternoon
Home destroyed by fire in Evansville
Home destroyed by fire in Evansville
2/3 Neighborhood Watch
2/3 Neighborhood Watch
Hours before showtime, Morgan Wallen show called off in Evansville
Evansville Regional Airport.
Evansville Regional Airport facing multiple flight cancellations due to ice storm