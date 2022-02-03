Crews respond to Evansville trailer fire
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms authorities were called to a trailer fire in Evansville on Thursday afternoon.
Dispatch says this happened on the 2400 block of Van Bibber Avenue.
Officials say the call originally came in around 4:16 p.m.
