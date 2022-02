EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire crews were called to a house in Evansville.

Dispatchers confirm it’s in the 400 block of S. Evans. They say the home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived shortly after 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

We are working to get more information.

Evansville Fire Department is on scene for a house fire at the 400 block of S. Evans Ave. @14News pic.twitter.com/JtL35vcfwk — Jordan Yaney (@Jordan14News) February 3, 2022

