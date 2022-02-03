Closed Madisonville movie theatre set to reopen

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - There’s good news for movie fans in Madisonville.

The former AMC theatre recently closed, but will reopen this month as Golden Ticket Cinemas Capital 8.

[Previous: Movie theatre in Madisonville closing]

Golden Ticket Cinemas is based in Durham, NC with locations in nine states.

“We have been looking at the Madisonville area for some time and we couldn’t be happier to bring a new movie experience to the market” said John Bloemeke, President of Golden Ticket Cinemas. “We want to reopen the facility quickly to get the movies back on screen in Madisonville. Obviously, it has been a challenging couple of years, but the future is bright for the movie theatre industry, and we are happy to make sure that the sacred tradition of going to the movies will be kept alive and well in Madisonville for years to come.”

Officials say the Golden Ticket Capital 8 will reopen this month and will be ready to play such big upcoming film such as The Batman, Morbius, Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore, The Northman, Lightyear, Top Gun and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and more.

Tickets will be on sale soon via the website, www.gtcinemas.com or www.fandango.com.

“Later this year, we will be adding some nice touches to the lobby as well as adding Dolby 7.1 sound, reserved seating and our new VIP luxury seating sections to each auditorium” said Bloemeke. “Additionally, we will completely revamp our food and beverage menu with a significantly expanded selection beyond the typical concession fare.”

Officials say they are also expanding the menu. They say in addition to popcorn, candy and nachos, you will now be able to order various hot foods such as such as appetizers, wings, pizza and milkshakes.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.