Bosse football phenom Joseph McElroy signs with Lindsey Wilson College

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Joseph McElroy announced he will continue his education and football career at Lindsey Wilson College during National Signing Day on Wednesday.

McElroy was an all-around talent for Bosse High School, notching 108 tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles, and one interception on defense, while tallying 21 catches for 299 yards and five touchdowns on offense.

He was named as a first-team linebacker on the Evansville Downtown Quarterback Club All-City Team, as well as second-team all-SIAC Conference. He also earned academic all-city honors, with a 3.24-grade point average. McElroy says he’s excited to get to play the sport he loves for another four years.

“Coaching staff got after me and their culture is they want to win,” McElroy said. “Last year they lost in the semifinals, but the year before that they went to the national championship. They think I have what it takes to help them get there again. The coaches - they really like the way I play, and they say there’s a couple things I need to work on, but every freshman has that. I think that I have enough dedication to the game and also school-wise, that I’ll be able to play as a true freshman.”

Bosse head coach Stephan Mullen said McElroy is a born leader.

“He’s very mature for his age,” Mullen said. “Joe’s like having another coach on the field, you know, he’ll be a leader right off the bat.”

McElroy said he plans to study engineering at Lindsey Wilson.

