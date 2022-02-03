Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

3 arrested after 2-month drug investigation in Ohio Co.

(WYMT)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities say three men have been charged as a part of a 2-month long investigation into the distribution of large amounts of methamphetamine to Ohio, Mclean, and Muhlenberg Counties.

The Pennyrile Narcotic Task Force and Ohio County Sheriff arrested Joshua Morehead of Ohio County Ky, Larry Coffee, Louisville Ky, and Randy Sulzer, Louisville Ky on various drug related and weapon charges.

Morehead has a $5,000 bond. The other two men are held on $10,000 bonds.

Wednesday, they say Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force, Ohio County Sheriffs Office, and Mclean County Sheriffs Office conducted a controlled delivery of methamphetamine that resulted in the seizure of approximately one pound of the drug.

Thursday, they say the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force and the Ohio County Sheriffs Office conducted a controlled delivery of methamphetamine and heroin that resulted in the seizure of several pounds of methamphetamine and an amount of heroin. They say they also seized a firearm.

The following agencies assisted in the investigation and arrests. Beaver Dam Police Department, Hartford Police Department, The Kentucky State Police, and Muhlenberg County sheriff’s Office.

The three men were lodged in the Ohio County Detention Center. Officials say charges will be forthcoming in multiple counties.

Randy Sulzer
Randy Sulzer(Ohio Co. Jail)
Joshua Morehead
Joshua Morehead(Ohio Co. Jail)
Larry Coffee
Larry Coffee(Ohio Co. Jail)

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closings and delays
Schools and businesses announce cancelations ahead of winter storm
Alert Day WFIE
Disruptive Ice Storm and bitter cold temps Thursday-Friday
CenterPoint Energy and Kenergy gives tips in case of power outages
Victim identified in Owensboro murder investigation
Arrest made in Owensboro murder
ISP: Suspect in murder investigation found dead in Gibson Co.

Latest News

Ice pulls large tree branch down in Dawson Springs
Watch: Ice pulls large tree branch down in Dawson Springs
Ice pulls large tree branch down in Dawson Springs
Ice pulls large tree branch down in Dawson Springs
Hours before showtime, Morgan Wallen show called off in Evansville
NEEDTOBREATHE
NEEDTOBREATHE coming to Victory Threatre