3 arrested after 2-month drug investigation in Ohio Co.

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities say three men have been charged as a part of a 2-month long investigation into the distribution of large amounts of methamphetamine to Ohio, Mclean, and Muhlenberg Counties.

The Pennyrile Narcotic Task Force and Ohio County Sheriff arrested Joshua Morehead of Ohio County Ky, Larry Coffee, Louisville Ky, and Randy Sulzer, Louisville Ky on various drug related and weapon charges.

Morehead has a $5,000 bond. The other two men are held on $10,000 bonds.

Wednesday, they say Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force, Ohio County Sheriffs Office, and Mclean County Sheriffs Office conducted a controlled delivery of methamphetamine that resulted in the seizure of approximately one pound of the drug.

Thursday, they say the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force and the Ohio County Sheriffs Office conducted a controlled delivery of methamphetamine and heroin that resulted in the seizure of several pounds of methamphetamine and an amount of heroin. They say they also seized a firearm.

The following agencies assisted in the investigation and arrests. Beaver Dam Police Department, Hartford Police Department, The Kentucky State Police, and Muhlenberg County sheriff’s Office.

The three men were lodged in the Ohio County Detention Center. Officials say charges will be forthcoming in multiple counties.

Randy Sulzer (Ohio Co. Jail)

Joshua Morehead (Ohio Co. Jail)

Larry Coffee (Ohio Co. Jail)

