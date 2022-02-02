Birthday Club
Youth First’s Family First Program aims to strengthen families

By Jessica Costello
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:27 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Youth First, a local social services organization, is asking you and your family to get involved in their Family First Program.

The program is focused on strengthening families.

Youth First representatives say Family First is a free program open to all families with children ages three to 17 years old and it’s led by trained facilitators.

They say there’s no one definition of a family for this program, so you can be a single-parent or a blended or a traditional family.

The whole goal is to improve family communication, improve parenting skills, and even just build on what already works for families.

Another great part of the program is the dinner.

Youth First officials say they realize how important it is to have dinner as a family, so free dinner is provided to families participating in the program.

Even though the program is virtual right now, families will still be able to go to a designated restaurant the next night and meet the food coordinator, take home the food, and have that meal together.

Leaders say even if you haven’t attended any programs with Youth First, they welcome anyone to get involved.

“So they can just go to our website, and we also have flyers on Facebook and a lot of our social media pages with contact information, who to contact and the phone number associated with that. But if you go to our website, youthfirstinc.org, you’ll see a contact button at the top and you can leave a note that you’re interested in the Family First and we’ll have someone respond as quickly as possible to you,” said Alyssa Sieg, project manager with Youth First.

You can contact Youth First here.

