Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

Wednesday Sunrise Headlines 2/2
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022
(WFIE) - We are under an ice warning. Rain will change to freezing rain and sleet tonight.

The Food and Drug Administration is looking into COVID vaccinations for children six months to five years old. Pfizer submitted its application to the FDA to expand its vaccine to children.

Developing in Washington - President Biden is taking steps toward naming his nominee to the Supreme Court. We could know who his pick is by the end of the month.

A local social services organization is asking you and your family to get involved in their “Family First” Program. Jessica Costello joins us this morning with more on what it entails

Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

