Vanderburgh Co. Prosecutor announces he’s running again

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nicholas Hermann held a press conference Wednesday to announce he is running for a fourth term.

He was first elected in 2010.

Hermann, a republican, touted his accomplishments over the last several years, including the WeTip hotline.

He said he wanted to continue his work namely because of the drug epidemic.

According to the Vanderburgh County election office and the state website, Republican Diana Moers and Democrat Jon Schaefer are also running for prosecutor.

The deadline to file in Friday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.