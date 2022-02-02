Birthday Club
Vanderburgh Co. Prosecutor announces he’s running again

Nick Hermann
By Jill Lyman
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nicholas Hermann held a press conference Wednesday to announce he is running for a fourth term.

He was first elected in 2010.

Hermann, a republican, touted his accomplishments over the last several years, including the WeTip hotline.

He said he wanted to continue his work namely because of the drug epidemic.

According to the Vanderburgh County election office and the state website, Republican Diana Moers and Democrat Jon Schaefer are also running for prosecutor.

The deadline to file in Friday.

