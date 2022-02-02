Tri-State cities prepare roads for winter storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Preparations are underway in cities across the Tri-State to keep the roads as clear as they can no matter what the weather throws their way.

A rainy day in the Tri-State could make for dangerous driving conditions once the temperature drops below freezing.

”Rain, changing to freezing rain, changing to snow, that’s always a challenge for us in this area,” Evansville City Transportation and Services Department Executive Director Todd Robertson said.

The rain not only runs the risk of changing into ice, but also washes away salt or other road treatments that cities would spread in preparation for the next few days.

”That makes it difficult for our public works department to treat roads in advance,” Donna Stinnett, public information officer for the city of Henderson said. “It would be ideal if we could do that, but with it raining we can’t really do that because it would just be a waste of our product.”

That’s why cities are instead focused on preparation. They spent the day making sure their vehicles are ready to go out and spread salt on the road once the rain either stops or freezes.

Officials plan to salt as soon as they’re able, then spread gravel to increase traction, and even deploy plows if snow starts to pile up.

They say it’s hard to plan for moments like this, but they do have faith in those they work with.

”You can never really, fully prepare because each event carries with it its own scenario and breakdowns, but the men and women out at street maintenance do a fantastic job, I have great confidence in them,” Robertson said.

Henderson responded to Governor Andy Beshear’s state of emergency announcement with one of their own, and the city offices will be closed Thursday, and public transit won’t be running. They say they’ll wait and see if they need to do the same on Friday.

”I think people have been pretty well informed about this one and I’m hoping they’ll be patient with us as a city to be able to get the roads open again,” Stinnett said.

City officials in Henderson add one of the most important pieces of equipment to have ready in a storm is a chainsaw. That way if trees fall over roads in the storm, you have a way to get them clear again.

