Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Tri-State cities prepare roads for winter storms

Preparations are underway in cities across the tri-state to keep the roads as clear as they can...
Preparations are underway in cities across the tri-state to keep the roads as clear as they can no matter what the weather throws their way.(WFIE)
By Robinson Miles
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Preparations are underway in cities across the Tri-State to keep the roads as clear as they can no matter what the weather throws their way.

A rainy day in the Tri-State could make for dangerous driving conditions once the temperature drops below freezing.

”Rain, changing to freezing rain, changing to snow, that’s always a challenge for us in this area,” Evansville City Transportation and Services Department Executive Director Todd Robertson said.

The rain not only runs the risk of changing into ice, but also washes away salt or other road treatments that cities would spread in preparation for the next few days.

”That makes it difficult for our public works department to treat roads in advance,” Donna Stinnett, public information officer for the city of Henderson said. “It would be ideal if we could do that, but with it raining we can’t really do that because it would just be a waste of our product.”

That’s why cities are instead focused on preparation. They spent the day making sure their vehicles are ready to go out and spread salt on the road once the rain either stops or freezes.

Officials plan to salt as soon as they’re able, then spread gravel to increase traction, and even deploy plows if snow starts to pile up.

They say it’s hard to plan for moments like this, but they do have faith in those they work with.

”You can never really, fully prepare because each event carries with it its own scenario and breakdowns, but the men and women out at street maintenance do a fantastic job, I have great confidence in them,” Robertson said.

Henderson responded to Governor Andy Beshear’s state of emergency announcement with one of their own, and the city offices will be closed Thursday, and public transit won’t be running. They say they’ll wait and see if they need to do the same on Friday.

”I think people have been pretty well informed about this one and I’m hoping they’ll be patient with us as a city to be able to get the roads open again,” Stinnett said.

City officials in Henderson add one of the most important pieces of equipment to have ready in a storm is a chainsaw. That way if trees fall over roads in the storm, you have a way to get them clear again.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sedric Thomas was charged with first degree murder following a confrontation at a Gretna...
Henderson Co. business owner shot and killed in Florida
Alert Day WFIE
Major winter storm headed to Tri-State
Evansville man sentenced to federal prison on gun charges related to shooting
Evansville man sentenced to federal prison on gun charges related to shooting
LMPD officers found a man and a woman dead inside the home.
Former EPD officer dies in murder-suicide incident outside of Louisville
An Indiana Court of Appeals ruled against the method Centerpoint was using to bill customers...
Court rules against CenterPoint billing methods for solar panels

Latest News

Closings and delays
Schools and businesses announce cancelations ahead of winter storm
Youth First’s Family First Program aims to strengthen families
Youth First’s Family First Program aims to strengthen families
American Red Cross preps for incoming winter weather threat
American Red Cross preps for incoming winter weather threat
Schools and businesses announce cancelations ahead of winter storm
Schools and businesses announce cancelations ahead of winter storm