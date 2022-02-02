Supply chain issues causing delays in wedding industry

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Wedding vendors are predicting this year to be the biggest year for weddings in decades as many couples rescheduled because of COVID-19. Now, supply chain issues are causing delays throughout the industry.

“This is supposed to be the biggest bridal year in like, decades,” said Regiss Bridal and Prom store manager, Miranda Pendley.

Wedding vendors, like dress shops, are gearing up for what they anticipate to be a big year for weddings. Many couples rescheduled because of COVID and thought they were in the clear, but now supply chain issues are throwing a wrench in planning, causing dresses to take much longer to ship than normal.

Regiss even cut ties with a couple of vendors because of it.

“If we have a designer where we have issues getting them in or anything like that, or we let the bride know in advance that this designer takes longer to order from than some of the other ones, so we suggest to get in quick to order them,” Pendley said.

This leaves some brides in a pinch, a couple of months out from their wedding with no dress, no time to order and not many options.

“It really just does come down to the bride which is what’s so stressful about it I think too,” said Pendley. “You’re trying to get everything lined up, and with this year being so huge for bridal, you’re competing with all these other brides for the same venues the same DJs, caterers.”

Which is why employees say as soon as you get the ring, you better start looking for the dress.

“We always suggest when you get engaged, you know you want to find your venue and pick your date, the next step you need to do is start looking for your dress,” said Pendley. “Just so that way you do have plenty of time. They do take a while to come in and you know we don’t want anyone to be stressed out.”

Employees say brides who plan very far in advance are much less likely to run into this problem.

