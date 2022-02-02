Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Showers, Breezy

Tonight & Thursday: Ice Storm Warning
2/1 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
2/1 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
By Byron Douglas
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:06 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Steady rain along with patchy fog. Heavy rainfall possible with high temperatures in the upper 40s. Temperatures will sink into the upper 30s during the afternoon. 

Ice Storm Warning in effect from 6:00 p.m. this evening until 6:00 a.m. Friday. Tonight, rain changing to freezing rain. Ice accumulation up to 1/3 of an inch. Temperatures dropping into the upper 20s.

Thursday, freezing rain mixing with sleet during the morning. Sleet mixing with snow during the afternoon with high temps in the upper 20s.  Snow and sleet accumulation up to 2-inches. Additional ice accumulations 1/4 to 1/2-inch.

Friday, wind chills dropping into the single digits during the morning. Partly to mostly sunny and cold with high temps in the mid to upper 20s.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alert Day WFIE
Major winter storm headed to Tri-State
Sedric Thomas was charged with first degree murder following a confrontation at a Gretna...
Henderson Co. business owner shot and killed in Florida
Evansville man sentenced to federal prison on gun charges related to shooting
Evansville man sentenced to federal prison on gun charges related to shooting
LMPD officers found a man and a woman dead inside the home.
Former EPD officer dies in murder-suicide incident outside of Louisville
Charletta Pritchett.
Fund set up for Princeton native who was fatally shot in northern Ind.

Latest News

2/1 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
2/1 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
Alert Day WFIE
Major winter storm headed to Tri-State
Alert Day WFIE
Breezy, Warmer
14 First Alert 2/1 - Midday
14 First Alert 2/1 - Midday