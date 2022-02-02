Showers, Breezy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Steady rain along with patchy fog. Heavy rainfall possible with high temperatures in the upper 40s. Temperatures will sink into the upper 30s during the afternoon.

Ice Storm Warning in effect from 6:00 p.m. this evening until 6:00 a.m. Friday. Tonight, rain changing to freezing rain. Ice accumulation up to 1/3 of an inch. Temperatures dropping into the upper 20s.

Thursday, freezing rain mixing with sleet during the morning. Sleet mixing with snow during the afternoon with high temps in the upper 20s. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 2-inches. Additional ice accumulations 1/4 to 1/2-inch.

Friday, wind chills dropping into the single digits during the morning. Partly to mostly sunny and cold with high temps in the mid to upper 20s.

