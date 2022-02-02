Schools and businesses announce cancelations ahead of winter storm

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are hearing from many organizations who are changing plans ahead of the ice and snow.

The EVSC has not yet closed schools tomorrow, but they did send the following information to parents:

We have information to share based on the predicted ice storm moving into our area.

Middle school athletics are cancelled for this afternoon. Games will be rescheduled.

The instrumental music Solo & Ensemble event scheduled for this evening and tomorrow evening is cancelled and will be rescheduled.

All other after school programs will continue today but must conclude no later than 5:30. We will inform you if this changes based on updates to the weather forecast.

Elementary school after school daycare will run until the normal time this evening.

All students will be bringing home their computer devices today. We will continue to closely monitor the progress of this ice storm and the forecasted weather conditions.

Other school corporations are starting to close and plan e-learning days. So far, Southeast Dubois Schools are included.

Officials say the Diocese of Evansville “Come & See” event for Catholic schools has been rescheduled for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time on February 10.

Federal Courthouses in the Southern District of Indiana are closed to the public Thursday.

Officials say all in-person proceedings will be rescheduled. Scheduled video and telephonic proceedings will go forward unless otherwise ordered by the Judge.

United States District Court, Bankruptcy Court, and Probation Office staff will be working remotely and will respond to phone calls, voicemails, and emails throughout the day. Electronic services, including NextGen CM/ECF and PACER, are unaffected by the closure and will be available.

Counsel in pending cases may continue to file documents electronically.

For District Court matters, pro se litigants may email documents to temporary-efiling@insd.uscourts.gov. Attorneys wishing to file new civil cases may also do so electronically – see http://www.insd.uscourts.gov/attorney-case-opening for additional information.

