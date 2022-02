HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson police are investigating a copper theft from a home.

The owner of the home on Cumnock Street says copper lines, wires and plumbing were cut out and taken within the last couple of weeks.

Police say that’s nearly $15,000 in damages.

If you know anything, you are asked to call the police.

