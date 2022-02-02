Officials reminding public handy items to keep in car during winter storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation posted on its Facebook page to remind you which items you should have handy in your car during a winter storm.

Those items include extra coats and gloves, water and snacks, a full tank of gas and charges.

INDOT officials say its big yellow trucks will be out in full force by Thursday morning.

Officials ask that if you don’t have to be out Wednesday night and Thursday, you should avoid traveling.

Kentucky transportation officials are reminding those in the Commonwealth of the same thing.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.