Officials reminding public handy items to keep in car during winter storms

INDOT Trucks
INDOT Trucks
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:15 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation posted on its Facebook page to remind you which items you should have handy in your car during a winter storm.

Those items include extra coats and gloves, water and snacks, a full tank of gas and charges.

INDOT officials say its big yellow trucks will be out in full force by Thursday morning.

Officials ask that if you don’t have to be out Wednesday night and Thursday, you should avoid traveling.

Kentucky transportation officials are reminding those in the Commonwealth of the same thing.

