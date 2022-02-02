Nita Strauss playing with Alice Cooper in Evansville Tuesday night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Alice Cooper and his band are in Evansville Tuesday night.

Cooper’s guitar player, Nita Strauss, has been playing at all the L.A. Rams home games, including the championship game that just sent them to the Superbowl.

Just after the big win, Strauss had to jump on a plane to join the rest of the band Monday night in Wabash, Indiana, and now in Evansville.

“I am looking out my window at the venue as we speak, and we are just super super excited,” Strauss said.

“I hope that one of these days, because I have been here to Evansville several times with Alice, hopefully, sometime I can actually come back and experience the city beyond just the hotel room, a wifi connection and going on stage.”

On top of playing for the Rams, Strauss just finished her own tour before heading back out to tour with Alice Cooper.

Another interesting fact about Strauss, she’s the first solo woman to top the mainstream rock airplay chart in more than 30 years.

The show starts at 8 p.m. at Aiken Theatre at the Old National Events Plaza.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.