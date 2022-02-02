ISP: Suspect in murder investigation found dead in Gibson Co.

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police tell us Gibson County Deputies got a call about a suspicious vehicle Wednesday.

They say it was on 350 North in rural Gibson County, and the plate number showed it was a car that had been stolen in Mt. Carmel.

Troopers say the driver was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

They say he was a suspect in an active murder investigation in Florida.

Troopers say his name won’t be released since he wasn’t charged.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.