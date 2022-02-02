Birthday Club
Indiana House backs GOP bill tightening mail-in voting rules

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indiana House has approved along largely party lines a Republican-backed proposal that would require voters who request mail-in ballots to swear under possible penalty of perjury that they won’t be able to vote in person at any time during the 28 days before Election Day.

House members voted 66-28 on Monday in favor of the bill that supporters maintain is aimed at encouraging people to cast ballots in person during Indiana’s early voting period.

Democrats and voting rights activists argue it would discourage people from selecting their most convenient way of voting.

The proposal now goes to the Republican-dominated state Senate for consideration.

