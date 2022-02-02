Ind. reports 7 new area COVID deaths

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the Indiana Department of Health reported 6,878 new COVID-19 cases and 113 new deaths statewide.

The pandemic total in the state is 1,636,011 cases and 20,799 deaths.

All Indiana counties are in red.

The state map shows four new deaths in Vanderburgh County and one new death in Perry, Posey, and Gibson Counties.

It shows 374 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 142 new cases in Warrick County, 72 new cases in Dubois County, 41 new cases in Perry County, 63 new cases in Posey County, 83 new cases in Gibson County, 38 new cases in Spencer County, and 20 new cases in Pike County.

Click on the testing map at www.coronavirus.in.gov to find a location. Visit ourshot.in.gov to find a vaccination site.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana:

Vanderburgh Co. - 54,723 cases, 544 deaths

Dubois Co. - 12,389 cases, 155 deaths

Warrick Co. - 19,288 cases, 220 deaths

Perry Co. - 4,443 cases, 58 deaths

Posey Co. - 6,271 cases, 50 deaths

Gibson Co. - 11,105 cases, 129 deaths

Spencer Co. - 4,997 cases, 56 deaths

Pike Co. - 3,572 cases, 46 deaths

