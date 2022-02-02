Henderson driver arrested after chase in Daviess Co.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A driver helped stop a chase in Daviess County early Wednesday morning that put a man in jail.

Around 3:20, deputies were notified of a reckless driver.

Deputies say they found the suspect on the Wendell Ford Expressway near Frederica Street.

They say he was swerving all over the roadway before coming to a complete stop in the middle of the Wendell Ford Expressway which caused a semi to swerve around him to avoid hitting him.

Deputies then tried to pull over the driver, but they say he didn’t stop.

According to a press release, the car was eventually stopped by another driver who blocked him in.

The driver, 52-year-old James Kanipe, was arrested.

Authorities say they found a large amount of meth scattered all over the passenger side of the car.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.