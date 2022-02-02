Disruptive Ice Storm and bitter cold temps Thursday-Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The Winter Storm Warning was upgraded to an Ice Storm Warning for much of the Tri-State. A quarter to half-inch of ice is possible, especially in areas south of I-64. Rain will change over the freezing rain and sleet late Wednesday night and continue through Thursday. The biggest concerns will be extremely hazardous travel conditions and power outages and tree damage. Freezing rain will transition to sleet and possibly some snow by Thursday afternoon. Accumulations of 2 or more inches are likely north of I-64, with lesser snow amounts south. The combination of snow and ice will make this a particularly hazardous winter storm. Snow will pull away by Friday and bitter cold air will sweep in from the north. Highs on Friday will only reach the upper 20s, so all precip will remain on the ground. Temps finally break above freezing on Sunday, but will plunge back into the 20s on Monday. Mainly dry for the weekend and first part of next week.

