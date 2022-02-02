Crews called to Wed. morning house fire in Evansville
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:05 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a house fire in Evansville Wednesday morning.
That was in the 1000 block of Henning Avenue.
The fire was first reported around 6:30 a.m.
Officials on scene tell us the fire was only in the attic and never reached living areas in the home.
We’re told the fire has been put out and an investigator is on scene.
