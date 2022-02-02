Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Crews called to Wed. morning house fire in Evansville

Crews on scene of house fire on Henning Avenue in Evansville.
Crews on scene of house fire on Henning Avenue in Evansville.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:05 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a house fire in Evansville Wednesday morning.

That was in the 1000 block of Henning Avenue.

The fire was first reported around 6:30 a.m.

Officials on scene tell us the fire was only in the attic and never reached living areas in the home.

We’re told the fire has been put out and an investigator is on scene.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sedric Thomas was charged with first degree murder following a confrontation at a Gretna...
Henderson Co. business owner shot and killed in Florida
Alert Day WFIE
Major winter storm headed to Tri-State
Evansville man sentenced to federal prison on gun charges related to shooting
Evansville man sentenced to federal prison on gun charges related to shooting
LMPD officers found a man and a woman dead inside the home.
Former EPD officer dies in murder-suicide incident outside of Louisville
Charletta Pritchett.
Fund set up for Princeton native who was fatally shot in northern Ind.

Latest News

INDOT Trucks
Officials reminding public handy items to keep in car during winter storms
Police investigating burglary at Henderson golf course
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb
Gov. Holcomb to give winter weather update
Henderson crash sends woman to the hospital.
Henderson crash sends woman to hospital